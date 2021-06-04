Oliseh Reveals Desire To Manage Club In Belgium

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Sunday Oliseh has said he would love to revive his managerial career.

Oliseh last managed Dutch second-tier side, Fortuna Sitaard.

He has now revealed that if he gets a new shot at management, he would love for it to be in Belgium because of his family.

Oliseh told BBC Sport Africa: “The desire to work in Belgium is a personal one because I would love to be close to my family.

“Being around my family is a top priority, but professionally if something does come up abroad it would be something that I would consider.

“A consideration with a club abroad that permits for conversation about splitting time between Belgium and my work base is quite welcome.”