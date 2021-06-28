Sports

Oliseh Considers Super Eagles Job Again

Damola Areo1 hour ago
Former Super Eagles player and coach, Sunday Oliseh has said he will consider the job again.

Oliseh was appointed in 2015 but spent only six months as coach, claiming breach of contract.

The former Fortuna Sittard manager has now made a u-turn as he expressed the desire to take up the job in the near future.

“My country is my country, nobody can take it from me. You can make any comment you want to make, but I am first [a] Nigerian before anything else,” Oliseh told Channels TV.

“So, if my country really needs me to help out and they ask me to come and do it, I will do it.”

“But I will not do it if I am giving the best of my knowledge for my country to work and somebody is just taking it ‘yes or no’ and then eventually we all fail.

“I resigned from the Super Eagles because I had decided that when I was sick, I was going to stop because I did not get any help from the federation.”

