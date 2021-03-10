Old Man In Police Custody Not Iskilu Wakili – Femi Fani-Kayode

Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that the old man who was arrested on Sunday is not the notorious Iskilu Wakili.

In a series of tweets, Fani-Kayode said the real Wakili is still free and carrying out his dastardly acts.

He urged local vigilante and the police to join hands in ensuring his arrest.

Fani-Kayode tweeted, “One Isikilu Wakili, a foreign terrorist who operates in the Ibarapa area, is the most notorious, dangerous and bloodthirsty terrorist in the South-West today. He killed even more people yesterday. He is even worse than Abu and the old man that is in police custody in Ibadan.

“The Isikilu Wakili that is still at large is the leading mafia don and he is a brutal and cold-blooded rapist and killer.

“The old man that they have in custody is not the real Mcoy. Isikilu is the real Mcoy and he is still out there killing our people.

“Only our security forces with the total support and commitment of Sunday Igboho, the local community and the gallant and fearless sons and daughters of Oduduwa can save the day.”