Olamide, Femi Kuti Feature In Jay-Z’s New Album Ascension

Damola Areo8 mins ago
Jay-z (source: XXL Mag)
Jay-z

Jay-Z is set to release his African-Themed album dubbed, ‘The Ascension” in the coming weeks, the Grammy award winning rap icon has unveiled the tracklist for the forthcoming project which will be released exclusively via Tidal.

The 16 songs project features guest appearances from the likes of Olamide, Sarkodie, Femi Kuti, Nasty C, Beyoncé, Rick Ross, H.E.R and the duo of Lighthouse family.

“I’ve always wanted to get in touch with my roots and connect to the motherland. You know, Africa is blessed with so much talent and I felt like it was time to tap into that resource. The Ascension is not just talking or focusing on Africa but it’s also about me giving back to the people, familiarizing with the culture and connecting more with the motherland.”

The rap mogul follows in the footsteps of his wife Beyonce whose last album “Lion King: The Gift” album, featured African stars like of Burna boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Tekno.

Take a look of ‘The Ascension’ tracklist below.

The Ascension tracklist

  1. Total Recall
  2. Black Chronic Ft. Sakordie
  3. Fleets Or Flee
  4. Kings Feast Ft. Olamide
  5. Motherland Ft. Beyonce
  6. Brothers And Lovers Ft. Nasty C
  7. Fundamental
  8. Glow Ft. Vanessa
  9. Generational Wealth Ft. Rick Ross
  10. Fight Forward
  11. Ivy League
  12. Victory Ft. Femi Kuti
  13. Life Matters
  14. Smokes Go Up Ft. Lighthouse Family
  15. So Long Ft. H.E.R

