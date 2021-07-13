Okupe Berates Wike Over Criticism Of Secondus

Former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe has berated Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over his criticism of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Wike had attacked Secondus at the 60th birthday celebration of Liyel Imoke, a former Governor of Cross River State at the weekend.

The Governor described the National Chairman who was also present at the event as a serial liar whose words cannot be trusted.

Reacting to Wike’s statement, Okupe said, “I have observed that there are too many anomalies and practices which are alien to party politics which are being thrown to the upcoming young ones as the norm,” Okupe tweeted.

“Castigating the national chairman in public directly undermines his leadership and put to disrepute his authority. It also diminishes his status before other party members and people in general.

It is in fact an incalculable damage to the party’s image itself.

“Even if Gov Wike’s assertions are true, I do not say they are, and if indeed there is a need to change the party leadership as being canvassed by some, it must be through a well thought out plan and arrangement.

“If the truth must be told, the Secondus administration did the party proud before and during the last elections. And in spite of the great odds the party faced, the current leadership increased our governors by about 3 or 4. Even this alone must count for something.

“We cannot and should not force out this current leadership. We must sit in our CLOSETS as politicians and critically assess and analyse how and where we stand currently in national politics and public considerations before we begin to talk of changing leadership.

“And if we must change leadership, it must be in amity not in a battle mode or with intention to disgrace. That will be bad politics and will cause further internal disenchantment; leading to more defections.

“For now, I enjoin my faithful brother and friend, Governor Wike to accept wrong as he also preached in his speech, and appologise to Prince Secundus and to the party in general.”