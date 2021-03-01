Okrocha Alleges Assassination Attempt As Son-in-law Is Hospitalised

Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uzor Anwuka, would be getting medical treatment abroad, reports revealed.

Anwuka, who is also son to the former minister of the state for Education and ex-vice Chancellor of Imo State University, Prof. Anthony Anwuka, was allegedly shot during a visit to Royal Spring Estate, Owerri, with his father-in-law to unseal the seal placed by the government.

The estate, estimated to worth billions in naira, is reportedly owned by Okorocha’s wife, Nkechi Okorocha.

Uzor, who was shot, told newsmen when Okorocha also visited him that he had undergone three surgeries without any improvement on his health.

He said, “On the day of the incident, my father-in-law called me that he was in Owerri to see his seized property, and I drove down there to see him. On getting there, I saw a crowd of thugs led by one of the governor’s cousins.

“They had guns, cutlasses, and other weapons; they started harassing everyone, including my father-in-law (Okorocha). It was when they were asked to round us up that they started shooting. I tried to climb the fence, but I was hit by a bullet, and I fell inside the bush.

“I was there for several hours before I was rescued and brought to the hospital. I have been in this hospital for six days, and my leg has been operated on three times, but it is not getting better. So, I will be going out to get better treatment.

Reacting to the incident, Okorocha said, “It is really sad; this is an assassination attempt, but I thank God he is alive. We have concluded arrangements with the hospital to move him out because they are suggesting that he may need some transplant to cut some part, but we are hoping it will get better.

“It was a horrible experience; the guys were sent to kill because, at a time, the hoodlums masked their faces and (we) could no longer know who is a policeman or a thug. Luckily, I spoke Hausa language to one of the policemen, who asked me to go and that nobody would touch me.

“No arrest has been made; it was the people with me who were injured with machetes that were arrested, but for now, to save the life of my son-in-law is more important to me than any arrest. There was a beating galore against my people, but I ordered that nobody should shoot.”