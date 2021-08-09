Okonjo-Iweala Warns Against Unauthorised Use Of Her Name To Advertise Events

The Director-General of World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has warned against the use of her name to advertise events without her permission.

Speaking through her Media Adviser, Mr. Paul Nwabuikwu, Okonjo-Iweala stated that the practice perpetrated by mischievous people has intensified of late.

This is as she threatened legal action against those behind the act, as she warned them to desist from it.

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has lamented the use of her name to advertise events she knows nothing about.

The statement read: “It has come to our attention that invented comments on political and other issues falsely attributed to the former Minister of Finance, now DG, World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala are being disseminated on online platforms as well as on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media.

“These efforts are obviously directed at mischief-making as the faceless people behind them are seeking to make Dr. Okonjo-Iweala a tool of whatever agenda they are pursuing.

“The fake comments are part of a long-standing pattern of misusing Dr. Okonjo Iweala’s name, which has increased in recent times.

“For instance, her name has recently been used to advertise all kinds of public events without any prior discussion or permission.

“These actions are clearly wrong and her office has had to respond to enquiries on issues and events that she knows nothing about.

“We urge the persons or groups responsible to desist from their unethical and illegal activities as Dr Okonjo-Iweala may be forced to explore legal options to stop the misuse of her name.”