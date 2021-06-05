Headline

Okonjo-Iweala Should Be Investigated Over IPOB Activities – Adamu Garba

Damola Areo5 hours ago
Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has slammed the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, over the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Twitter.

According to him, she ought to be investigated over her silence on their activities.

He aid this when he featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He also wondered why the former Nigerian Minister failed to call Twitter to order.

“We have the President of the WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is she part of those instigating Twitter? Why won’t she call them to order when they were attacking Nigeria?

“Why is it we didn’t get a single tweet from Dr. Ngozi Okonkjo-Iweala about the activities of Twitter? Is she supporting IPOB? These are the kinds of things we need to investigate,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nigeria suspended the activities of Twitter in Nigeria.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed the suspension during a press conference in Abuja yesterday.

