Okonjo-Iweala Reacts As US Opposes Her Election As WTO DG

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has said that she’s humbled by the progress of her bid as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, WTO.
Okonjo-Iweala was yesterday reported as the candidate most likely to emerge DG after she got more votes than her South Korean trade minister rival.
However, her bid suffered a setback after the United State kicked against it by revealing that the WTO deserves someone with trade experience.
Reacting to the development, Okonjo-Iweala stated that her progress is not hindered by the setback.
She tweeted: “Happy for the success & continued progress of our @wto DG bid.
“Very humbled to be declared the candidate with the largest, broadest support among members & most likely to attract consensus.
“We move on to the next step on Nov 9, despite hiccups. We’re keeping the positivity going,” she said.
