Okonjo-Iweala Congratulates Wizkid, Burna Boy On Grammy Win

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has congratulated Wizkid and Burna Boy for winning Grammy Awards.

In a post she shared, Okonjo-Iweala said the exploit by the singers abroad is encouraging.

“Recently Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Wizkid won the grammy award for their music and I will like to congratulate and applaud them because they were an example of services we can export.

“We are exporting so much of our creative arts abroad, and this seems to be encouraged,” she said.

Burna Boy won Best Global Music Album for his album Twice As Tall, while Wizkid won an award for his effort in Brown Skin Girl by Beyonce.