News

Okonjo-Iweala Congratulates Wizkid, Burna Boy On Grammy Win

Damola Areo3 hours ago
5
Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has congratulated Wizkid and Burna Boy for winning Grammy Awards.

In a post she shared, Okonjo-Iweala said the exploit by the singers abroad is encouraging.

“Recently Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Wizkid won the grammy award for their music and I will like to congratulate and applaud them because they were an example of services we can export.

“We are exporting so much of our creative arts abroad, and this seems to be encouraged,” she said.

Burna Boy won Best Global Music Album for his album Twice As Tall, while Wizkid won an award for his effort in Brown Skin Girl by Beyonce.

 

Damola Areo3 hours ago
5

Related Articles

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State

We Won’t Negotiate With Bandits, Says Gov El-rufai

13 mins ago

Troops Kill Six Terrorists In Borno

3 hours ago

I Prefer A Young Person As Afenifere Leader – Adebanjo

5 hours ago

MIDCOM Announces Return Of 118 Nigerians Stranded In Libya

6 hours ago
Back to top button