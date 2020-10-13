Okonjo-Iweala Appreciates Buhari’s Support For Her Ambition As WTO DG

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his support for her ambition as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, WTO.

Okonjo-Iweala who is one of those gunning for the position has been getting massive support from the Nigerian government.

President Buhari recently declared that he will ensure that his administration does everything possible so that she emerged DG of the WTO.

“We will do all that we can to ensure that @NOIweala emerges as the Director-General of the WTO. She deserves this. I will continue to seek support from world leaders on her behalf. Whatever phone calls need to be made, whatever letters need to be sent, I will do it,” he tweeted.

The president’s gesture was appreciated by Okonjo-Iweala who responded to his tweet:

“Thank you Mr President @MBuhari for these wonderful words of support. I am humbled by your encouragement and that of all Nigerians. We shall push to make this a historic first for Africa and @wto.”