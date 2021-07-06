Oko Iyabo: Yomi Fabiyi Responds To TAMPAN Invitation

Actor Yomi Fabiyi has responded to the invitation by the Theatre Art and Motion Picture Practitioners Association Of Nigeria (TAMPAN) over his new movie ‘Oko Iyabo’.

The movie depicted the CCTV footage of the sexual assault of a minor by actor Baba Ijesha.

This was found to be offensive by many of his colleagues who have been calling him out since the movie’s release.

Reacting to the invitation, Yomi Fabiyi wrote: “Many thanks for your invitation @tampanglobal.

“I shall lose no time to look into my initial schedules before this letter came in and respond with the earliest possible time and means of attendance. Accept my warm regards.”