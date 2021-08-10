Ohanaeze Youths Call For Ban Of BBNaija Reality TV Show

A group under the aegis of Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, has described BBNaija reality TV show as semi-packaged porn, just as it called for the ban of the show.

According to the National President of the OYC, Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka, who spoke to Daily Post, the show is corrupting families and schools.

He said BBNaija has no moral value and has come to ruin the lives of the Nigerian youths.

According to him,” With the high rate of lack of moral values among teenagers in Nigeria, BBNaija is a social monster that has come to ruin the lives of Nigerian youths, mostly the teenagers who are easily carried away by social trends.

“Majority of Nigerian youths are not mentally mature to be participating or watching such semi-packaged porn programs that add or proffer zero solution to the social problems confronting our youths.”

Comrade Igboayaka, therefore, urged the Ministry of Youth and Sport Development, as well as the National Orientation Agency to present a more reasonable youth program that will promote value system, norms as well as intellectual formation.

“BBNaija does not represent any ethnic cultural status in Nigeria, nor does it appeal to any religious status domicile in Nigeria, but it presents and represents a wrong worldview about the reality of life to young and teenage Nigerians”, Igboayaka added.