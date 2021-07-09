Ohanaeze Youths Back Southern Govs On Open Grazing, 2023 Presidency

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has backed the southern governors on the resolution which was disclosed after a meeting in Lagos early this week.

The resolution backed the ban on open grazing and also demanded that the 2023 presidency must come from the south.

This was backed by OYC through Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the President-General of the OYC and Comr Obinna Achionye, the Secretary-General.

OYC said, “we align ourselves with the decision of the governors on electronic transmission of results; in fact, it should start from the governorship election in Anambra State this year.

“Nigerians have been engaging in all manner of electronic registration, including the NIN, voters registration, among others; we see no reason anyone should be scared of electronic transmission of election results, only the guilty are afraid.

“So, we urge the Senate not to delay in returning that provision to the Electoral Act, as anything short of that would be unacceptable.”

The Youth Group while hailing the governors for maintaining their stand on open grazing, stressed that “the people are watching as the September deadline has been set. There should be no compromise; they should not be intimidated by anyone, as this is the only way to secure our people against murderous herdsmen.

“We are also delighted with their stand on zoning of the presidency in 2023. However, we ask that it should be microzoned to the South-East, as it remains the only region yet to have a shot at the presidency in the entire Southern Nigeria.

“Our people are also here advised to ensure adequate participation in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration; it is a golden opportunity to right the wrongs we inflicted on ourselves in the past.

“The various agitating groups should not stop people from taking part in that exercise, as even referendums require one form of identification or the other.

“We call on the IPOB, the MASSOB, BIM, Zionists to allow their members take part in the exercise; they should please key into this,” the group pleaded.