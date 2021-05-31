Ohanaeze Youth Council Speak On Gulak’s Killing

The Ohanaeze Youth Council has expressed shock at the killing of a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak.

Gulak was killed in Imo State by unknwon gunmen,

Reacting, OYC President-General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, called for caution in the approach to unraveling those behind the killing.

He said, “the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide received with great shock the news of the brutal killing of Ahmed Gulak by yet to be identified gunmen. This is unimaginable considering that Ndigbo are not known for things like this.

“To say the least, we are quite worried that the security situation in Imo State has degenerated to such a terrible level. This is now time for retrospect and collaborative effort to end this breach in the Southeast.

“We caution people against hasty comments while we urge the police to launch a thorough investigation to unravel the mysteries surrounding this unfortunate incident.

“We are already seeing name calling and blames from various groups and security agencies. This is too hasty and could only be diversionary.

“We sympathize with his family and the people of Adamawa State over this sad loss.”

Also speaking on the sit-at-home declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Okwu called on security agencies not to kill innocent youths.

He said “Igbos have the right to peacefully mourn their departed fellows and the police and other security agencies should not use it as an opportunity to waste the lives of Ndigbo.”