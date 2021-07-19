Ohanaeze Warns South-East Govs On Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial

The pan Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has told South-East governors to consider the ‘bigger picture of the consequences’ Nnamdi Kanu’s incarceration would bring to the Eastern region.

Ohanaeze said the peace in the region due to Kanu;s supporters obeying the organisation’s instruction may not last long.

The Chidi Ibeh-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo in a statement revealing that it won;t be able to support Kanu;s supporters from taking to the streets.

Ohanaeze urged the Governors to explore their cordial relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari to negotiate the release of the detained IPOB leader, stressing that such would bring total peace to the South East zone.

The statement read in part, “southeast Governors and Igbo elders should consider the bigger picture of the consequences of Nnamdi Kanu’s detention. They must forgive his excesses. This is not the time for blame, accusations and counter-accusations. Ohanaeze Ndigbo appeals to South East Governors to explore the harmonious relationships between them and President Buhari to secure soft landing for the detained IPOB leader for the sustainability of the peaceful atmosphere that just returned to the zone.

“The previous Nnamdi Kanu’s rantings and insults heaped on South East Governors and Igbo Elders were unbearable but the best way to forgive him is to secure his release. As for Ohanaeze Ndigbo, we will continue to talk to his teeming supporters to shun any protest and give the South East Governors and other Igbo leaders the opportunity to negotiate his release with President Buhari. We have implicit confidence that the continuous silence of the Governors is golden and as backstage activities and negotiations are going on quietly without much noise. What is required now is the release of Nnamdi Kanu through out of court settlement.”