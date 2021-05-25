Ohanaeze Slams Presidency’s Comment On Open Grazing Ban In South

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has slammed the statement by spokesman to the President, Garba Shehu, on the open grazing ban placed by governors of the southern part of Nigeria.

The ban was placed to curb the menace of herdsmen who have been killing, raping and kidnapping farmers and travellers for ransom in the region.

Shehu yesterday described the ban as being of questionable legality. He also stated that the ban provided no solution to the crisis.

In its reaction, Ohanaeze Ndigbo in a statement by its spokesman, Chidozie Alex Ogbonnia, stated: “It is highly inconceivable that a group of people, herders in Nigeria, would prefer open grazing to the global practice of cattle ranching.

“Open grazing exposes the herders to the risks of the wild forests, denies herders’ children the basic education and retards their intellectual growth.

“Above all, the major cause of conflicts between the Fulani and other ethnic groups is the herders-farmers clashes.

“The clashes have assumed an intolerable dimension. Only today, over one hundred indigenes of Benue State were alleged to have been killed by herders. It has been like this on a daily basis.

How can Nigeria survive with this trend?

“It is in the interest of the corporate existence and peace in Nigeria that open grazing is abolished. Any attack on the resolution on open grazing by the Southern governors is an insult to the sensibilities of the whole Southerners.”