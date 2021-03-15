Ohanaeze Ndigbo Encourage Igbo To Take COVID-19 Vaccine

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said the muythical beliefs of Nigerians are responsible for the hesitancy to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro said the vaccine was safe and should be taken by the people.

Isiguzoro said, “there are evidences of our people’s rejection of Covid-19 vaccines, which prompted us to interfere and start the campaign to encourage our people to participate in the process of COVID-19 vaccines, as a measure of combating the pandemic in Igboland.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls on Igbo Governors to establish unified communications and protocols to meet the needs of Ndigbo in the process of administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are aware of the ongoing sabotage of few scrupulous medical officials in diversions of COVID-19 vaccines to private hospitals and individuals to be resold to patients.”

It added that, “there must be strict rules for the COVID-19 vaccines administering to Ndigbo; Governors must place grave sanctions on erring medical professionals caught in mischievous acts of sabotage.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo will continue the distribution of COVID-19 PPEs to Igbo markets and public schools and the next destination will be Ebonyi State.”