Ohanaeze Gives Update On Move To Sack Igbos From Lagos

Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYW) and its counterpart in the South East, the Ohanaeze Youth Council Worldwide, OYC, have held a meeting concerning a planned attack on Igbos in Lagos.

This is in reaction to a viral video showing one Adeyinka Grandson saying that Igbos should be sacked from the city.

Isuzigoro said that the YCYW, led by Aare Oladotun Hassan has, “vehemently condemned in its entirety the dreadful trending virile video issued out by one Adeyinka Grandson (Pseudo Name) of YFF, calling for quit notice from Lagos and violent attacks against all good people of Igbo extraction in Nigeria.

“We, therefore, reiterate in strong terms that on one Nigeria we stand, precipitating the virtual meeting dated 24th October, 2020, the leadership of Yoruba youths led by Aare Oladotun Hassan, President, Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide and Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, we hereby jointly agreed to build stronger bond more than ever before by calling all Yorubas and Igbos to continue to maintain peace and harmony in Nigeria.

“We are using this medium to call for the immediate arrest of Adeyinka Grandson by the Inspector General of Police through Interpol and United Kingdom (UK) law enforcement agencies.

“Based on this premise, we implore all Nigerians in the entire Yoruba land to go about their lawful duties and live without any fear of molestation or attacks, while we call on Nigerans to be in love, peace and harmony.”