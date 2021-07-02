Ohanaeze Disowns State On Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has disowned a statement credited to it on the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu.

A group that also called itself Ohanaeze Ndigbo had said Nnamdi Kanu refused to listen to Igbo leaders which led to his re-arrest.

Reacting, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, the National Publicity Secretary of the real Ohanaeze, said the group was yet to make known its position.

He said, “The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has been drawn to a publication currently circulating in the media suggesting that Ohanaeze has issued a statement regarding the alleged re-arrest and re-arraignment of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Ordinarily, we would have ignored the said press release but silence in this circumstance would mean giving validity to such fallacy by the unsuspecting public.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor has not issued any press statement on the matter. Ohanaeze Ndigbo as the apex Igbo cultural organisation does not issue public statements in a hurry,’’ he said.

The Ohanaeze spokesman noted that in the event of further breach of this warning, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo will be compelled to invoke the full weight of the law to deal with the offenders.’’