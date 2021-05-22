News

Ohanaeze Demands Investigation Into Attahiru’s Death

Damola Areo2 hours ago
The Ohanaeze Youth Congress has demanded an investigation into the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru.

Attahiru and other officers of the military who were on an assignment died in a plane crash near the Kaduna International Airport on Friday.

Describing the death as sad and unfortunate, the OYC President-General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, called for an investigation to be certain something isn’t wrong somewhere.

“We received with rude shock the news concerning the death of Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru.

“It is indeed sad and shocking that he died in such a manner in less than 6 months he was appointed as Army Chief. We joined all Nigerians, the Nigerian Army, and his immediate family to mourn his demise.

“However, we call for a private investigation into his death to be sure that something is not wrong somewhere. This should not just be wished away as an ordinary air accident,” Okwu stated.

 

