Ohanaeze Backs South-East Govs On Ebubeagu Security Outfit

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has welcomed the Ebubeagu security network in the South-East set up by the governors of the region.

The outfit was set up yesterday after a meeting involving major stakeholders of the region in Imo State.

The governors in a communique said, “ The meeting resolved to maintain a joint security vigilante for the South- East otherwise known as Ebubeagu. The meeting appreciated the formation of South-East joint security outfit code- named Ebubeagu with headquarters in Enugu to coordinate our vigilantes in the South-East.”

This was welcomed by Ohanaeze who condemned “the burning of police stations, violent attacks on custodial centres with the unlawful release of inmates, and the killings including security personnel, natives/ farmers and herdsmen.”

The governors also said, “The political leadership in the South-East has resolved to bring together all the arsenals at their command, as one united zone, to fight and flush out criminals and terrorist from the zone,” they stated.

The governors said they would mobilise all the relevant stakeholders in the South-East, “the political class, the business community, the bureaucrats and the intelligentsia to provide all necessary support to security operatives in the five south east states to ensure total success in the fight against criminality in the zone.”