Ogun Refugees Can’t Be Found In Benin – FG

The Federal Government has said the Ogun citizens said to have become refugees in Benin Republic as a result of attacks by Fulani herdsmen could not be found in the country.

The government that they receive information upon reaching the area where the Ogun residents were taking shelter that they had returned to Nigeria.

Mr. Bolaji Akinremi, the Director of Consular Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told newsmen made this known in response to the queries of what the government was doing to help return the refugees.

From Agbon-Ojodu, Moro, Asa, Ibeku, and other villages in the Yewa Local Government Area of Ogun State, some displaced persons had fled their communities to seek refuge in the Benin Republic after the herders – farmers clashes.

Over 20 persons have been reportedly killed by the herdsmen, who also graze their animals on farms in the communities.

The Senate had earlier given the Federal Government an ultimatum till Wednesday to direct the National Emergency Management Agency officials and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management to locate and return the refugees to the country.

The Senate made the order following Senator Tolu Odebiyi, representing Ogun West, raised point of order.

However, in a fresh update on the matter, Akinremi revealed that no Nigerian was found in the Benin Republic.

He stated, “Our mission visited the villages mentioned and met with rulers, but was told that those who came as a result of the crisis had returned after a few days. So, no Nigerian refugee was found in Benin Republic. In line with the various media reports and the reported National Assembly directive for NEMA to bring them back home, the MFA will be willing to support as appropriate.”