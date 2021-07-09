Ogun Passes Bill Banning Open Grazing, Violators To Face 3 Years In Jail

The bill banning open grazing in Ogun State has been passed by the state House of Assembly on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

According to the lawmakers, the bill will help curb the clashes between herders and farmers in the state.

The bill titled “HB No. 045/OG/2021- A Law to Regulate Animal Grazing, Establishment of Cattles Ranches in Designated Grazing Areas of Ogun State and for other Matters incidental thereto and connected therewith”, scaled the third reading and final passage following the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Agriculture by the Sponsor, Ganiyu Oyedeji, at a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo.

Violators of the law will face a jail term of not less than three years without the option of fine for violators of the ban.

It read, “Including the forfeiture of the herds of cattle or livestock under his/her control to the State Government for anyone who rears, herd or grazes any livestock in any part of the State except within the permitted ranches or anyone who rears cattle or livestock outside the permitted ranches after the commencement of the law.

After the bill was passed, Speaker of the assembly Olakunle Oluomo directed the assembly’s Clerk to prepare a clean copy of the bill for assent by Governor Dapo Abiodun.