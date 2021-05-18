Ogun Governor Suspends Aide Arrested By FBI Over Fraud

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has suspended his Senior Special Assistant, Abidemi Rufai, who was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, in the US.

Rufai, a former aspirant for Ijebu Central Federal Constituency of Ogun State, was arrested in New York over alleged $350,000 fraud.

In reaction, Governor Abiodun through his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, described the development as disturbing.

He said; “We received the very disturbing news of the arrest of one of the governor’s political appointees, Mr Abidemi Rufai in New York over alleged unemployment benefits and fraud in the United States, this morning.

“While the Governor cannot be held responsible for the actions of a full-grown adult, especially outside the jurisdiction of Ogun and Nigeria, he has since suspended the suspect from office to enable him to answer the charges leveled against him.

“The Governor wishes to condemn any act capable of undermining his determination to institute an open, transparent, accountable, and morally upright behaviour in the State and in governance.

“Gov. Abiodun remains committed to his agenda of building our future together and will not condone criminals either in his government or the state in general.”