Headline

Ogun Governor Suspends Aide Arrested By FBI Over Fraud

Damola Areo4 hours ago
4

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has suspended his Senior Special Assistant, Abidemi Rufai, who was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, in the US.

Rufai, a former aspirant for Ijebu Central Federal Constituency of Ogun State, was arrested in New York over alleged $350,000 fraud.

In reaction, Governor Abiodun through his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, described the development as disturbing.

He said; “We received the very disturbing news of the arrest of one of the governor’s political appointees, Mr Abidemi Rufai in New York over alleged unemployment benefits and fraud in the United States, this morning.

“While the Governor cannot be held responsible for the actions of a full-grown adult, especially outside the jurisdiction of Ogun and Nigeria, he has since suspended the suspect from office to enable him to answer the charges leveled against him.

“The Governor wishes to condemn any act capable of undermining his determination to institute an open, transparent, accountable, and morally upright behaviour in the State and in governance.

“Gov. Abiodun remains committed to his agenda of building our future together and will not condone criminals either in his government or the state in general.”

 

Damola Areo4 hours ago
4

Related Articles

Buhari Urges Stronger Military Ties With France

39 mins ago
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State

El-rufai Sacks Kaduna Varsity Lecturers Over Strike Action

46 mins ago

Ban On Open Grazing’ll Allow Govt Deal With banditry As Distinct From Cattle Herding – Obaseki

46 mins ago
Minimum Wage: Labour Vows Not To Sign Agreement That Will Lead To Retrenchment

NLC Protesters In Kaduna Attacked By Thugs

5 hours ago
Back to top button