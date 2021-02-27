Ogun Deputy Speaker Arrested For Breach Of Public Peace

Deputy Speaker for the Ogun State House of Assembly, Oludare Kadiri has been arrested by the police for ”breach of public peace. ”

Ogun police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi said Kadiri was arrested on charges of alleged assault during the revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

He was accused of leading hoodlums to the residence of the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, in Oru-Ijebu, Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state where they attacked him and vandalised his House. They also vandalise the residence of a former State Legislator, Adebiyi Odugbesan.

Kadiri who has allegedly accused the SSG and Adegbesan of hoarding the registration materials for the ongoing APC registration and revalidation exercise in the state, is being held at the Criminal Investigation Department at the Police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta for the offence.

Oyeyemi said,

“Some people reported him (Kadiri) to the police, accusing him of leading thugs to the house of a former lawmaker, where they attacked him and vandalised his House,

“Another person also reported that he led thugs to the residence of the SSG and also vandalised the SSG’s house.

“A Supervisory Councillor in his local government also reported that, he forcibly seized the registration materials and when the police went there to recover the materials, this same man led about 20 men and assaulted the Supervisory Councillor in the presence of the police and also held the policemen hostage for almost two hours.

“Nobody is above the law, anybody who runs foul of the law has to face the music, that is why he was arrested and is being investigated and he will be charged to court after the conclusion of the investigation”.

Kadiri however denied the allegations and also alleged that they were drawn up to tarnish his political image.

He noted that the SSG was behind his arrest and also accused him of clandestinely orchestrating his impeachment as the Deputy Speaker of the OGHA.

Kadiri said;

“The matter is simple. The SSG is just calling a dog a bad name in order to hang him. He has been out to paint me black in Ijebu North because of politics. I have nothing to do with any invasion; I was even instrumental to how the crowd beat retreat that day.”