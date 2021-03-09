Ogun Assembly Elects Akeem Balogun As New Deputy Speaker

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Tuesday elected Mr Akeem Balogun as the new Deputy Speaker of the House unopposed.

Balogun represents Ogun Waterside Local Government Area at the Assembly.

His election which was supervised by the Clerk, Deji Adeyemo, during plenary followed a nomination of his name by Solomon Osho representing Remo North constituency and seconded by Abayomi Fasuwa from Ijebu North East Local Government.

The clerk had earlier hinted to the House of the vacancy in the office of the Deputy Speaker before the conduct of the election.

The clerk explained that the former deputy speaker was removed with the support of 19 members of the House, saying that the action had created a vacuum in the office of the Deputy Speaker.

It will be recalled that the former deputy speaker, Dare Kadiri from Ijebu North 11 state constituency was impeached over alleged gross misconduct on March 2.