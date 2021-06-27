Ogun Amotekun Manning Borders To Prevent Influx Of Killer Herdsmen – Commander

The Commander of Amotekun in Ogun State, Mr. David Akinremi, has said the Corps is preventing the influx of killer herdsmen.

He said a resolution reached at a meeting of Amotekun Commanders in South-West zone is “to ensure that our borders are properly secured with Amotekun personnel.”

He appealed to citizens to give credible information that will assist the Corps in its duty.

He said, “Since the Amotekun was inaugurated in Ogun State in April, herdsmen attacks on villagers and farmers in the state, especially, in the Yewa area of the state have reduced to the barest minimum.

“With the recent attack in Igangan, all Commanders of Amotekun Corps in the South West had a meeting and we resolved to work-hand-in-hand to prevent recurrence of the ugly incident.

“For us in Ogun State, proactiveness is our watchword because our operatives are on the ground to check the influx of the herdsmen and other criminals in any part of the state.

“All Amotekun units in the zone are working together to curb criminality. I just came back from a meeting with other Commanders of Amotekun in the zone, and part of our resolution is to ensure that our borders are properly secured with Amotekun personnel so that each time we have an issue in any state, we will be able to handle it.

“For us in Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun has approved the training of more personnel to cover additional seven local government areas and by the time we cover seven additional areas, we would have covered three quarter of the entire state.

“As we all know, security is everybody’s business and we must all join hands to ensure a safe environment. I want to appeal to our people to see Amotekun as their own. They should collaborate with us.

“We must be able to provide security for our people and that is what everybody is committed to. The state is committed, the governor is committed and we are committed to ensuring that our people sleep with their two eyes closed. We appeal to our people to give us credible information so that we can do it together.”