Odumeje On TB Joshua: Chris Okotie Needs A Dirty Slap To Correct His Senses

Founder of Mountain of Holy ghost Intervention Ministry, Onitsha, Prophet Odumeje has blasted Reverend Chris Okotie for saying that Late Prophet TB Joshua was a wizard, magician and false prophet.

TB Joshua, who was the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), died on June 6 2021.

In a video shared online, Chris Okotie, the senior pastor of the Household of God Church International Ministries, described TB Joshua as a deceptive magician who carried the Bible around.

Okotie also alleged that Joshua fulfilled a biblical pattern of “Bar-Jesus”, a false prophet who equated himself with Jesus.

He also alleged that the late pastor deceptively targeted people in the society with philanthropy to model himself after biblical patterns and induce support.

Below is the video of Prophet Odumeje blasting Reverend Chris Okotie.

Below is a video of Reverend Chris Okotie describing Prophet TB Joshua as a magician and false prophet.