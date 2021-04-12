Odumeje A Clown, Not Christian – Catholic Priest

Catholic priest, Fr. Kelvin Ugwu has described Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere aka Odumeje as a clown who is not a Christian.

This was after Odumeje vowed never to forgive comedienne Ada Jesus who accused him of conniving with actress Rita Edochie to stage fake miracles.

Reacting to Odumeje’s stance via Facebook, the Malawi-based priest stated that Odumeje and his antics are far from Christianity.

“Because we like to play to the gallery, because we are mostly never sincere to ourselves, and because we play too much, that is why you will see the words “Christian”, “pastor”, and “Odumeje” in one sentence,” Fr. Ugwu said.

“Some of you mistake “thou shall not judge” for “thou shall not say the truth.” This is why even a Catholic Church in the east had to invite Odumeje to one of their programs and he came and turned everything into a show.

“Well, for a truth, he entertains, that was why I once wrote about him as the new clown in town. But you see, the moment you call him a Christian pastor, you immediately insult everything Christianity stands for”