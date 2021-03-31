Headline

Oduduwa Security Network Launches In Ogun State

The Oduduwa Nation Security Force, was code-named “Operation Paramole’ has been launched in Ogun State.

This is as calls for the creation of Oodua Nation continues to grow in the South-West.

This adds to the Western Security Network codenamed Amotekun in the region.

The launch saw some youths with branded t-shirts and placards marching to the palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo.

This comes after the spokesman of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho, lambasted the Alake for not supporting the call for Yoruba nation.

