Blessing Oborududu has won a silver medal for Nigeria in women’s wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics.

This was after she lost 4-1 to her opponent USA’s Tamyra Mensah-Stock in the final.

She qualified for the final by beating Kyrgyzstan’s Meerim Zhumanazarova 3-2 in the quarter-finals and Mongolia’s Soronzonboldyn Battsetseg 7-2 in the semi-final.

She is the first Nigerian to win a silver medal for Nigeria in Olympics wrestling.