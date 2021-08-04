Sports

Oborodudu, Brume Awarded Cash Gifts For Olympic Medal Win

Damola Areo1 hour ago
Silver Medalist Blessing Oborududu and bronze medalist Ese Brume have been rewarded with their cash reward of $10,000 and $7500, respectively in a ceremony held at Grand Prince Hotel, Tokyo Japan on Tuesday.

Oborududu and Brume were presented their cash by the Honourable Minister Sunday Dare.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Honourable Minister Sunday Dare said, “There’s no point delaying the reinforcement of these athletes who have made the country proud, that is the reason they were rewarded immediately for their record-breaking performance”

