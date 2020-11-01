Obong Of Calabar Tells Gov Ayade To Step Down

The Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Otu, has asked the governor of Cross River state, Ben Ayade to step aside, Daily Trust reports.

Otu blamed Ayade for the vandalism, looting and destruction of public and private property in the state last week.

The traditional leader reportedly said the governor needs to step aside to enable an interim administration come up so that he can learn governance.

The Obong spoke when a former governor of the state, Liyel Imoke, paid homage to him.

“He (Ayade) has not been holding security meeting regularly. This thing would not have happened if he had called the security people together after hearing what happened in Lagos and other places; If he had called them together and tell them, look my friends; nothing should happen in my state,” he said.

“The Governor should be able to open his door for people to come in, and should work with everybody. We have to face it; we don’t need to play around with it; we cannot continue this way. You tell him that there is a need for total reconciliation; a total rehabilitation of whatever he has been doing.

“Everybody matters in this state. He should be able to talk to people. He wouldn’t call you and even when you call him, he doesn’t answer the call. Nobody talks to him.”