Obigbo: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens Wike

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has issued threats to the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Kanu warned the governor that he would always be hunted all through the rest of his life.

According to him, this is as a result of the assault on IPOB members in Rivers State.

He wrote: “Anyone close to @GovWike should tell him that till the last days of his miserable life, he will be HUNTED down for all the atrocities he spearheaded against my people at #Obigbo.

“He will be hunted by legions, domestically and internationally. And it will be scorched-earth and fiery.”