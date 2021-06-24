Obiano’s Aide Congratulates Soludo On APGA Primary Win

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on Protocol Matters Barr Nonso Henry Nwaebili has congratulated Prof Charles Soludo over his emergence as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA in the November 6 Governorship election in Anambra State.

He also commended the Conduct of Party Members throughout the process of Primary election.

Nwaebili urged party faithful to remain focused even amidst stormy waters.

“People always have to disagree and agree, that is why politics is a generic game that only very mature minds can succeed”.

Nwaebili also lauded the BoT Chairman of APGA Anambra State and her excellency Dr. Mrs. Ebelechukwu V Obiano Osodieme for the roles they play in ensuring that the party remains the identity of an Igbo Man and upholding the values of Dim Odimegwu Ojukwu.