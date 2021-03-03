Obiano Declares Herdsmen With AK-47 As Criminals

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has declared herdsmen with AK-47 as criminals.

Obiano said this at a security summit held in Awka, the state capital.

The meeting was attended by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, who was represented by The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of Finance and Administration, Joseph Egbunike.

Obiano described the gun-welding herdsmen as armed robbers, who should be treated as criminals and punished according to extant laws.

“Any herdsman with AK-47 is an armed robber. They should be pulled down. They should be treated the same way you treat other criminals. If you find any, report them to us. We won’t tolerate them in any part of this state. These itinerant herdsmen are those raping women and killing people.

“I have told the Cattle Menace Committee to conduct census on herdsmen in the state, so that we will have their data and relate with them effectively. If you have any issue with the herdsmen, report to the committee. We are going to resolve all the issues. But I am aware there are some issues yet to be resolved. We are working on revolving them,” he said.