Obi Cubana: We Won’t Allow Youths To Be Brainwash – Deji Adeyanju

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju, has said he won’t sit back and watch Nigerian youths get brainwashed.

He said this in reaction to the display of wealth by Obi Cubana during the burial ceremony of his mother.

The ceremony which happened over the week in Anambra was carnival-like with many celebrities present.

Hundreds of cows were reportedly slaughtered while the casket that carried Obi Cubana’s mother was reportedly worth N30 million.

Reacting to the display by Obi Cubana, Deji Adeyanju recalled how Hushpuppi displayed wealth in a similar fashion until he landed in the net of FBI.

“This was how some of us kept asking what Hushpuppi was doing that he was throwing money up and down but we were called names and insulted. Today, he is in an American jail.

“Even the richest men in the world won’t throw money up and down anyhow. Continue attracting FBI and EFCC.

“Hushpuppi once made several videos mocking me that I am jealous of him. That I should focus on politicians, activism and allow him to enjoy his money. Today, how far? We cannot watch you guys negatively brainwash young people and say nothing. Nobody hates poverty like me but, easy.”

Adeyanju further advised Nigerians not to be pressured to make money through illegal means like Yahoo, Kidnapping and banditry.

“Don’t allow anyone put you under pressure of any kind. Gradually, you will get there. Societal pressure is why some people have turned kidnapping, Yahoo Yahoo and even banditry into a profession,” he wrote.