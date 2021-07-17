Entertainment

Obi Cubana Said People Will Crave Death After His Mother’s Burial – Pretty Mike

Damola Areo1 hour ago
Lagos socialite, Pretty Mike, has revealed that Obi Cubana told him that people will crave death after seeing his mother’s burial ceremony.

Obi Cubana recently buried his mother in Anambra State in a carnival-like manner.

It is reported that hundreds of cows were slaughtered at the ceremony which had many celebrities in attendance.

Pretty Mike who was also in attendance wrote: “I remember when Obi’s wife father died some months back. We came for the burial. It was nothing short of a carnival.

“I asked him so why wait till July to bury your mum. He said let’s keep her on the ice for now, she has to go out gloriously, she deserved it.

“I said bros stop being humble. He replied ‘after my mama burial ceremony, to die go dey hungry some people’ … today I understand.”

