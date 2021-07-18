News

Obi Cubana: Reno Omokri Speaks On Spending Lavishly On Burial Ceremony

Damola Areo4 hours ago
In an apparent reaction to the burial ceremony of Obi Cubana’s mother, Reno Omokri has warned Nigerians against hustling just to give their parents a lavish bruial.

Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial cereminy was carnival-like with hundreds of cows slaughter and N30 million spent on the coffin as reproted.

Reacting, Omokri wrote: “True story: I know a guy who attended a white garment ‘church’ in the 80s (thankfully, he is now born again). One of the spiritual rites they used to have him do was spray money on beggars. They told him as long as those people pick it up, his wealth will pick up,” he tweeted.

“Isaac did not bless Jacob because he gave him a good burial. He blessed him because he gave him food to eat-Genesis 27:25-30. Giving your parents food to eat while they are alive is one million times better than giving strangers food to eat after they die!

“Hustle. Work hard. Work smart. Do everything legally possible to make a success of yourself. Not because you want to give your parents a talk of the town burial, but because you want to give them a talk of the town life. When they die, they can’t enjoy your success.”

He added, “The Spraying of Sunny Ade Versus The Spraying of Obi Cubana. Who Won?”

