Obedience To God, Prayers Behind My Administration’s Success – Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has said his administration has been able to achieve success in the state due to prayers and obedience to the directive of God.

He said this during a thanksgiving service at the Christ Embassy Church over his 58th birthday.

According to him, “Let me first start by thanking my creator for this wonderful opportunity, so I thank God so much for his mercies and grace.

“I can testify that prayer is the key to our successes and I want to thank CAN, the Divine Mandate Pastors and my Pastor for the solidarity. From this altar, my success came forth.

“What is happening in Ebonyi State is not by the power of man but the power of God. If you want to manipulate me, you have to manipulate God first because I am protected by him.

“I want to ask anybody who wants to succeed me in 2023, every genuine altar of God is where your success can come from. It is good to depend on God, when you help the poor, when we trust God, when we put our faith in God, then we have less time for distractions.”

He said there will be no political squabbles of any kind. “If I call all the leaders of the state to bring in a successor, there will be no fight, but there will be a fight if I want someone to succeed me singlehandedly, that’s when there will be a fight.”