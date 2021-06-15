Obaseki’s Reforms: Ondo Delegates Visit Edo, Understudy Revenue Collection, Generation Model

Efforts by Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to reform and optimise tax administration in Edo State have been hailed by the Ondo State Government, who embarked on a two-day study visit to Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) to understudy its seamless revenue administration system.

Receiving the tax experts in Benin City, EIRS Executive Chairman, Igbinidu Inneh, gave insights on the workings of Edo Revenue Administration Service (ERAS), saying, the government has deployed big data to optimise its tax administration.

According to him, “The ERAS is a technological process, which birthed, owing to the need to efficiently manage revenue administration using technology.

“It is a system that seamlessly warehouses different revenue solutions across different revenue streams that help to capture, profile, assess, notify, and enable individual or corporate taxpayers to settle taxes.”

Inneh noted that ERAS, which is ranked as one of the best in sub-Saharan Africa, is a hundred percent intellectual property of the EIRS, built to manage and automate the entire revenue generation spectrum in Edo State.

He added: “The IT solution, which has further improved IGR performance, consists of a central, revenue, and mobile system, all geared to ease data tracking, tax settlement, electronic treasury receipting, and MDAs certificate approvals.”

On his part, the Director, Ondo State Internal Revenue, Segun Enikuomehin, who described the ERAS as top-notch, said he led his team to Edo to understudy the seamless EIRS revenue administration system.

Enikuomehin said members of his team were in the state to gain knowledge from the EIRS blueprint on tax reforms and management, with plans to create “our own seamless revenue administration.”

“Ondo State Internal Revenue Service team is here to understudy how to run a seamless tax process. Although the process is still ongoing and open for improvement, we are building upon the use of technology to drive the revenue process, which follows best global practices for both establishments and allows taxpayers to pay from the comfort of their homes,” he said.

Enikuomehin further praised the EIRS Executive Chairman for having a dedicated and versatile management team, which satisfactorily took them through the Edo Revenue Administration Service (ERAS) process.