Obaseki Warns Security Agencies Against Extortion, Harassment

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has charged security agencies in the country to deepen intelligence gathering to boost their response to security challenges faced in the country.

Obaseki gave the charge when he received the state Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Mr. George Edem and the Customs Area Controller in charge of Edo and Delta States, Ahmed Usman, who were on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Benin City.









The governor, who hailed the security agencies for their unalloyed commitment to protecting the lives and property of Nigerians, charged them to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

Obaseki noted: “I want to thank you for the role you all played during the last #EndSARS crisis. I know the barrage on your warehouse and what it took you to make sure that there was no loss of lives. I want to thank your men for exercising restraint during that incident.

“Similarly, I know members of the NSCDC did tremendously well in helping to respond to that ugly incident. We see ourselves as part of the federation; we want to support the work of the federal government.

“The current economic challenge is forcing everybody to look for an alternative and more creative way to carry on their duties. We know your men have been working hard; we see the check points, but in some cases there have been a little bit of excesses and intimidation.”

The governor continued: “We will like you to appeal to your men, while carrying out their duties, which we must commend, not to intimidate and extort innocent people and traders.

“You know Edo is a business hub, where people must pass through and our role as government is to create an enabling environment, so that people are not scared or afraid to come here and do their business.

“Let your men know that while they are doing their work, they should respect the rights of citizens and more importantly they should not intimate the citizens,” he added.

The governor further appealed to NSCDC Commandant to help train the state agro-rangers and forest guards as well as vigilante network to protect the state’s forest reserve from illegal loggers.

Earlier, Usman commended the governor for doing a tremendous work on the Gelegele Sea Port, noting that they hope to partner with the government for a better Edo State.