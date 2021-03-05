Obaseki To Take Covid Jab First In Edo To Boost Citizens’ Confidence

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki on Friday saidhe will take the lead as the first person in the state to be vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in order to boost the citizens’ confidence to be inoculated against the disease.

Obaseki gave the assurance shortly after inspecting the state medical store facilities in Benin City, the state capital.

The governor noted, “I will take mine. If I take mine and I am okay, that will give confidence to Edo people.

“The preventive protocols will still be in place; don’t forget that it will take a while to vaccinate almost 80 percent of the population, which is expected to be vaccinated.

“The fact that you have taken the vaccine does not mean you should be careless, not wear a mask or not protect yourself because many more people may have not received their own vaccination.”

“We will continue to insist and advocate that our people conduct themselves and comply with directives to prevent COVID-19 from spreading,” he assured.

Obaseki continued: “You will recall that these facilities were vandalised during the #EndSARS protest; so I wanted to make sure that the cold store that will receive the vaccine is in order.

“I am here to personally undertake the inspection of the facilities.

“As you can see, I just gave an instruction that a second generator set should be delivered to Edo State this weekend, as a backup to supply from the distribution company.”