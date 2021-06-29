Obaseki To Hold Solemn Birthday On July 1

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has informed his friends, associates and well-wishers that he would be having a solemn birthday on July 1, 2021.

The governor would be spending the day reflecting on the challenges that our people face, pondering on how to make life more fulfilling for the ordinary man.

For friends, associates and well-wishers who are hoping to pay to advertise their congratulatory messages, he called on them to channel the funding to two charities to support their efforts in improving the lives of the indigent and children with disabilities. The charities are:

S/N Name of Charity Address 1 Project Charilove Opposite Central Hospital, Sapele Road, Benin City, Edo State 2 Isaac and Osar Aluyi Foundation for Children with Disabilities 12b, Aibieyi-Akenzua Street, Off Uwagboe Avenue, Ugbowo, Benin City

The governor appreciated the support and solidarity and thanked his friends, associates and well-wishers in advance for respecting his wishes, as they channel their energies and resources towards the vulnerable in society.