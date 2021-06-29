News

Obaseki To Hold Solemn Birthday On July 1

Damola Areo3 hours ago
5
Edo Gov. Obaseki Tests Negative For Coronavirus
Governor Godwin Obaseki (image courtesy: Edo State Government)

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has informed his friends, associates and well-wishers that he would be having a solemn birthday on July 1, 2021.

The governor would be spending the day reflecting on the challenges that our people face, pondering on how to make life more fulfilling for the ordinary man.

For friends, associates and well-wishers who are hoping to pay to advertise their congratulatory messages, he called on them to channel the funding to two charities to support their efforts in improving the lives of the indigent and children with disabilities. The charities are:

S/NName of CharityAddress
1Project ChariloveOpposite Central Hospital, Sapele Road, Benin City, Edo State
2Isaac and Osar Aluyi Foundation for Children with Disabilities

 

12b, Aibieyi-Akenzua Street, Off Uwagboe Avenue, Ugbowo, Benin City

The governor appreciated the support and solidarity and thanked his friends, associates and well-wishers in advance for respecting his wishes, as they channel their energies and resources towards the vulnerable in society.

Tags
Damola Areo3 hours ago
5

Related Articles

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State

El-rufai Reacts As Student Gets Shot Dead In Protest Against Tuition Fee Hike

18 hours ago

Troops Foil Terrorists Attack On Borno Base, Kill 12

20 hours ago
usifo ataga and chidinma ojukwu

Family Says Super TV CEO Was Gagged Before He Was Killed

1 day ago
ESN, IPOB

IPOB Denies Killing Native Doctor Over Fake Charms

1 day ago
Back to top button