Obaseki Tasks Youths On Innovative Use Of Tech To Address Food Challenges

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged young people to join the global effort in exploiting technological innovations to build enduring systems to tackle food challenges so as to feed the world’s growing population in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The governor said this in commemoration of the International Youth Day marked by the United Nations and its sister organisations.

He said his administration will continue to equip young people with globally sought-after skills to enable them to take advantage of opportunities to produce healthy foods for the growing world population.

“Through the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), we organise trainings for Edo youths on in-demand technology-oriented skills especially to encourage them to provide solutions to the global demand for healthy foods,” Obaseki said.

He noted that the state government will sustain the execution of other youth-focused training, as Edo State transits to become the technology hub of South-south Nigeria.

On the 2021 theme of the International Youth Day, “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health,” the governor said, “On our part, aside from providing our youths with training, we are also working with other partners in assisting our youths to have access to grants and funding to equip them with the skills to compete in global markets.

“Through these strategic partnerships, our youths have an edge to showcase their talents in contributing to the effort to transform food systems that are safe.”

According to the United Nations, “the International Youth Day is celebrated to recognise efforts of the world’s youth in enhancing global society. It also aims to promote ways to engage them in becoming more actively involved in making positive contributions to their communities.”