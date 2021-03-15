Obaseki, Shaibu, Others Take COVID-19 Jab

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, have both taken a jab of COVID-19 vaccine today.

Obaseki who disclosed this in a statement on Monday said their wives also got vaccinated today.

The Governor encouraged the people of the state to make themselves available for vaccination against the virus, saying the vaccines are safe.

He said, “Earlier today, my deputy, Comr. Philip Shaibu and I were inoculated with our first jab of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

“My wife, Besty Obaseki and the wife of the deputy governor, Mrs. Maryann Shaibu were also inoculated against the virus. Other dignitaries that were vaccinated include the SSG, Osarodion Ogie Esq.; Chief Justice Esther Edigin; Speaker, EDHA, Hon. Marcus Onobun and others.

“The vaccine is safe. We understand the politics of vaccination, particularly as it relates to this. When the polio vaccine was introduced several years ago, the same fears and uncertainty were expressed.

“I am encouraging all of us in Edo State who are eligible, not to listen to the fears being expressed, but to go ahead and take our vaccination, particularly our health care workers who are daily exposed to Covid-19 patients.

“The elderly and those with underlying medical conditions should please go ahead and get vaccinated. Presently, we have doses for 40,000 people to be vaccinated. I am very proud of the Covid-19 team in Edo that has helped us to respond effectively to the outbreak.”