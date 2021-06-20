Obaseki Reforms: Air Peace Expands Operations To Benin-Port Harcourt Route

With the upgrade of facilities at the Benin Airport, supported by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, Nigeria’s biggest domestic carrier, Air Peace, has commenced operations on the Benin-Port Harcourt route.

The development is sequel to the expansion of airline operations at the airport, with Azman Air and Max Air commencing operations, in addition to the presence of Air Peace, Aero Contractors and Arik Air.

An official at the Benin Airport, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press, said the new route is strategic as it would provide a lifeline to people who would have been stuck on the deplorable East-West Road to Benin.

“The new route is strategic and a welcome development. A lot of people had craved for such a route for a long time; we are grateful that we now have this route coming on board.”

The Benin-Port Harcourt route is expected to fast-track business operations across the Niger Delta region, providing leeway for operators in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector to leverage the improved business climate in Benin City for conferences, seminars and workshops, among other events.

The Governor Obaseki-led administration was instrumental to the upgrade of the airport, with support to install instrument landing and night landing equipment at the facility.