Obaseki Redeploys Health Workers In Local Councils

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the transfer of all Primary Health Care Staff of the Local Government Service Commission to the Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency, as part of ongoing reforms to improve access to quality healthcare services across the state.

In a statement, Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said all the affected staff are to present themselves for physical verification exercise from Monday, June 15 to Friday, June 18, 2021.

He said, “In line with the Health Sector Reform Agenda of the Government of Edo State, which is anchored on its commitment to effective service delivery and in accordance with the Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency Law, the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has approved with effect from 1st of June, 2021, the transfer of all Primary Health Care Staff of the Local Government Service Commission to the Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency.

“Pursuant to the foregoing, the Primary Health Care Agency will, in conjunction with the Local Government Service Commission, carry out physical verification of all affected staff from Monday 15 to Friday, 18 June, 2021.”

Ogie said the verification exercise will take place in the three Senatorial Districts of Edo State.

He added that the exercise for Edo South Senatorial District will hold at the John Odigie Oyegun Public Service Academy (Staff Training Centre) Benin City as folllows, “Egor 16/06/2021; Ikpoba-Okha 17/06/2021; Oredo 18/06/2021; Orhionmwon 16/06/2021; Ovia North East 15/06/2021; Ovia South West 15/06/2021; Uhunmwode 17/06/2021.”

According to him, the verification exercise for staff in Edo Central Senatorial will take place at the Esan Central Local Government Council Hall, Irrua, with the schedule slated as follows, “Esan Central LGA 18/06/21; Esan North East 16/06/21; Esan South East 17/06/21; Esan West 15/06/21; Igueben 18/06/21.”

He said in Edo North, the verification of the staff will hold at the Etsako West Local Government Council Hall, Auchi, in the following order: “Etsako Central LGA 15/06/21; Etsako East 15/06/21; Etsako West 18/06/21; Owan East 16/06/21; Owan West 16/06/21; Akoko Edo 17/06/21.”