Obaseki Pays Last Respect To Pa Gaius-Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday led government officials to pay their respect to late Pa (Engr.) George Osayomore Gaius-Obaseki.

Pa Gaius-Obaseki, an educationist, Aeronautic and Automotive Engineer and uncle to Governor Obaseki, died at the age of 92.

Other dignitaries at the burial ceremony include the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq. and the Head of Service, Mr. Anthony Okungbowa, among others.

The governor described the late Pa Gaius-Obaseki as an educationist who revalidated the value of the Obaseki family.

Obaseki noted: “He was my father’s immediate elder brother. He represented what the family stands for, which is education. He was an educationist.

“Pa Gaius-Obaseki revalidated the values of the Obaseki family: education, love, togetherness and striving to do your best in whatever situation you find yourself in life and in your community.”

The governor said the Obaseki family is a big family with roots and lots of strong personalities, expressing confidence that the family in excess of 100,000 offspring will survive despite the death of Gaius-Obaseki, who was described as “the unifier of the family.”

Earlier in his homily, the Parish Priest of St. Joseph Catholic Church Benin City, Very Rev. Fr. Ujah Gabriel Ejembi, described the late Pa Gaius-Obaseki as “a great man and a true Christian who lived his life doing the things of Christ.”

The cleric stated: “Papa walked the path of faith, truth and justice, displaying the true symbol of Christ. He supported the Church in the hospitality department and has left a strong legacy. He is a man of faith and has responded to the cry and the voice of the needy in the society.”